Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. 5,562,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

