Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. Laird Superfood updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Laird Superfood Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.96. Laird Superfood has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker bought 50,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,569.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $153,381. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Laird Superfood from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSF

About Laird Superfood

(Get Free Report)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.