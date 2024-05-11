L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $218.57

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.57 and last traded at $218.23, with a volume of 97602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

