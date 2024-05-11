Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.76. 86,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 400,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22.

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.24% of Kyverna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

