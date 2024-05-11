Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,102. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after buying an additional 4,509,381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 510.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 70.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.