Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 1,329,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.