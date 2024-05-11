Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of World Kinect stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.67. 276,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

