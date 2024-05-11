Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 9,942 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $125,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 512,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after buying an additional 953,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 2,105,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,829. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

