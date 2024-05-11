Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,406 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.81. 2,906,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,624. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.