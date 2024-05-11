Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 625 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.07. 1,695,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,412. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

