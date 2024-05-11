Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 367 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

