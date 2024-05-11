Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

