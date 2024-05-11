Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 2,891,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,515. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

