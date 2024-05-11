Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of Hayward worth $25,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after buying an additional 1,871,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $10,016,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 618,282 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 852,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,143 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,174. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

