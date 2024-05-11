Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. 229,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,853. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.