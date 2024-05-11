Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $354.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

