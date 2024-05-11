Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,535,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,191.57.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $219.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,510.25. The company had a trading volume of 428,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,188.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,514.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 724.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

