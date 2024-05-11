Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,009 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $20,717,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 42.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 636,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.