Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,448 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,601,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $88.25. 492,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

