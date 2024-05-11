Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

