Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.