Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $47.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,892,000. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.31. The firm has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.