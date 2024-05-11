Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $230.36. 398,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,541. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.