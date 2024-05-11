Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $458.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.