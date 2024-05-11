Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,619,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,364,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,814,000 after purchasing an additional 548,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

KR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,424. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

