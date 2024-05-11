Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

