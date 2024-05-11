Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,954 shares of company stock worth $16,647,776. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.4 %

Moderna stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. 4,238,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,268. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.