Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 28,243 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 3,048,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,410. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

