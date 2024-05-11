Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

