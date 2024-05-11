KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $1.67 million and $273,215.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.43 or 0.99986341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004067 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00325321 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $261,236.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

