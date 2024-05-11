Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish Sells 214 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$149.47. 63,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$150.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 311.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.898347 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.