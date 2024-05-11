Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish Sells 214 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20.
Kinaxis stock traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$149.47. 63,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$150.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 311.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.898347 EPS for the current year.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
