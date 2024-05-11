Kevin J. Knopp Buys 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
908 Devices stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
