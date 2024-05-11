Kevin J. Knopp Buys 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

908 Devices stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $80,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 908 Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

