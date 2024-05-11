Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KROS traded down $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 379,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.