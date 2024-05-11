Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $20.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,019,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524,332. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

