Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 697,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

