Kennametal Inc. (KMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 697,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,507. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.