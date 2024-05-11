Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KEL stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.83. 271,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,366. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

