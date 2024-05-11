KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Up 1.7 %

KDDIY stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

