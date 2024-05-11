Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

