Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,690 shares of company stock worth $197,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

