Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $533.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

