K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million.
Shares of KBL opened at C$35.44 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$28.21 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
