JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,463 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 3,112,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

