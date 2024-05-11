JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.33. Approximately 534,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,731,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

