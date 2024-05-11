JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.33. Approximately 534,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,731,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
