JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.92

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 8956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $459,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

