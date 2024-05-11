Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy Sells 9,342 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.59 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

