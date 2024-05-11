John A. Harris Sells 312 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

