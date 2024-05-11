Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays raised their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 477,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,292. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $137,500.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

