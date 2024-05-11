Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11), reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of ISDR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,743 shares of company stock valued at $330,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

