iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.29 and last traded at $85.31. 9,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

